KeyCorp Trims Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price to $45.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APPN. DA Davidson raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. Appian has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,290,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141 over the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Appian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

