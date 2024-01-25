Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.56).

Shares of KWS stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,555 ($19.76). The stock had a trading volume of 415,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,787. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4,442.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,483.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.42. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($38.12).

In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,255.63 ($85,458.23). Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

