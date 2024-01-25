Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.43.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,680. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

