Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.