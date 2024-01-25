Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.10

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 42997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Kion Group Ag will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

