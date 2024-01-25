KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $151,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

KLAC stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $642.76. 1,013,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.29 and its 200-day moving average is $511.44. The company has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

