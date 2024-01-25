KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.66-5.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

KLAC stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $641.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,863. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $550.00.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 103.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 187,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 641,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

