Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.12

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.12 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 10006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,677. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.