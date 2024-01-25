Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 708,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

