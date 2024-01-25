Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00008084 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $351.54 million and $876,245.98 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.24310137 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,340,384.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

