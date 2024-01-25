L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.40-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.7-21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.43 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.73.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.19. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

