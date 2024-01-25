La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $58,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LZB opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.