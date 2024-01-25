Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $20.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $868.90. 2,215,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,701. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $750.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

