Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $912.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $912.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.95.

LRCX opened at $871.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $871.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $750.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

