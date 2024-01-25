Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $975.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $800.00 to $975.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.44 on Thursday, reaching $865.60. 3,097,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $750.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $899.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

