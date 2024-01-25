Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.04. 2,100,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,206. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.