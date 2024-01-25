Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 0.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Lantheus by 64.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

