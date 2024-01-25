Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.51 and last traded at $53.16. 307,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,326,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

