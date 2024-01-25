Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

