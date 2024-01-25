Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 374 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHR stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

