Larson Financial Group LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 269.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.68.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $764.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $775.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

