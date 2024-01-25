Larson Financial Group LLC Has $202,000 Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 64.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $54,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

MP opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.