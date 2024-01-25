Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $393.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.84 and a 200 day moving average of $347.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

