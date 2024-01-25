Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

