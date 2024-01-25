Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 172 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

