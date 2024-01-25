Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $49.64

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $51.55. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 2,250,773 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

