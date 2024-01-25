Laurentian Analysts Give Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) a C$180.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 0.6 %
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The business had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.6021457 EPS for the current year.
Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.
Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity
In related news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Company insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mainstreet Equity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.