Laurentian Analysts Give Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) a C$180.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 0.6 %

MEQ opened at C$146.50 on Monday. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$124.49 and a one year high of C$152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.86.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The business had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.6021457 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Company insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.