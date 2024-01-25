Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.49. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,187 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

