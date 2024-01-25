Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $56.20

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.20, but opened at $51.23. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 931,498 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

