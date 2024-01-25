LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

