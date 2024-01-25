Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 3,466,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.