Liberty Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.57. 1,063,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

