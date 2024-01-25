Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 2,839,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

