Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. 2,381,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,273. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

