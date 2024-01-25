Lifesci Capital Downgrades Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) to Market Perform

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.03. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inhibrx by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

