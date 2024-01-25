Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.69% of Lincoln National worth $70,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 792,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE LNC opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

