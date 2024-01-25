Lincoln National Corp Acquires 146,635 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,635 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.59% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 394,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,184. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

