Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.63. The company had a trading volume of 147,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

