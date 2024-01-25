Lincoln National Corp Buys 12,963 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.16% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,426,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,107 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

