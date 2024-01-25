Lincoln National Corp Buys 21,243 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $115,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

