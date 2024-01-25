Lincoln National Corp Has $129.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 2.47% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $129,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $158,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,085,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after acquiring an additional 416,818 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.22. 562,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.