Lincoln National Corp Has $194.51 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 12.37% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $194,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,525,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 73,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,322. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

