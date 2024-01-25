Lincoln National Corp Has $40.75 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 622,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,021. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

