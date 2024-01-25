Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.42. 106,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,826. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

