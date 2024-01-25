Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 151,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

