Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,692 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 699,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

