Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,251 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.24. 211,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $325.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

