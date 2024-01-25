Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 103,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,756. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

