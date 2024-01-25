Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

