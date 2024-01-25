Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock remained flat at $63.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

